Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,330,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

