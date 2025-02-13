Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of ASML by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $756.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $727.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.22. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $297.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.