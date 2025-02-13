IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

IQE plc (LON:IQEGet Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). Approximately 2,734,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday.

IQE Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a market cap of £144.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

About IQE

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

