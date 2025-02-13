iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SLQD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 299,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,248. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

