iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $606.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.72 and its 200 day moving average is $582.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $493.07 and a 1 year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

