iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 128.6% in January

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

