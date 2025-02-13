iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 2,813,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,322. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

