iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.94 and last traded at $158.94, with a volume of 96860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.55.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,618,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter worth $549,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

