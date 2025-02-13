iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 713647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

