Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of JPSWY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

