Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.
Japan Steel Works Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of JPSWY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Japan Steel Works has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Japan Steel Works
