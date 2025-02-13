John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.1 %

WLYB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

