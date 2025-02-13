Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 143.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.19). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.53%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.