Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 3,691 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.71%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L

Institutional Trading of Loews

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Loews by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.