Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Enters into Securities Purchase AgreementOn February 4, 2025, Jupiter Wellness, operating under the name Safety Shot, Inc., revealed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company has enga

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jupiter Wellness’s 8K filing here.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.
