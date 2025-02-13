Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Enters into Securities Purchase AgreementOn February 4, 2025, Jupiter Wellness, operating under the name Safety Shot, Inc., revealed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company has enga

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jupiter Wellness’s 8K filing here.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Read More