Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 6,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Sempra by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,205 shares of company stock worth $6,558,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

