Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $169.94, with a volume of 45 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.05.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

