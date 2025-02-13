Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
Shares of PHG stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
Featured Articles
