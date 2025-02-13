Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,582.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -67.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

