Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.