Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.09 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 1,279,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,123,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 7.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.77 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,475. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. This represents a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,428 shares of company stock worth $2,686,406 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

