Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 728,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 142,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

FLKR stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

