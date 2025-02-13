Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,857,000 after buying an additional 125,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

