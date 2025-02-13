Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 60,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

