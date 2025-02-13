Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 874,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 774,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 598,512 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 721,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.