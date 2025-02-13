Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 18.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $120.90. The stock has a market cap of $727.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.7542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

