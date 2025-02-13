Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,004,900 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 6,291,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 567.0 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS LKREF remained flat at $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

