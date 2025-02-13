Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 53.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,527 shares of company stock worth $3,045,284. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DT opened at $62.45 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.