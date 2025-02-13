Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.66 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $196.36 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.