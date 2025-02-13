Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $476.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.46 and a 200-day moving average of $414.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $485.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.17.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

