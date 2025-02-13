Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.88 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 43,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MicroStrategy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of MSTR opened at $326.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 3.25.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
