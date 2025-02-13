Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

