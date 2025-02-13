Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %

SHW opened at $355.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

