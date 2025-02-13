LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LY Price Performance

YAHOY stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. LY has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

