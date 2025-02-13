MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,279,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average daily volume of 86,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.

