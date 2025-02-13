MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $121.87 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,539 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.80, for a total transaction of $306,711.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,684.80. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,509,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,954 shares of company stock worth $30,343,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

