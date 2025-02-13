MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at DA Davidson

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.53 million, a P/E ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,562,615 shares in the company, valued at $67,084,040.45. This represents a 1.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,028,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 390,405 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

