MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

