Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Given New $1,475.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,313.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,341.62. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,133.46 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 41.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.