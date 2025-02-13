M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
M&F Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of M&F Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.
M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter.
M&F Bancorp Increases Dividend
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M&F Bancorp
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.