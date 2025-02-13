M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

M&F Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of M&F Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter.

M&F Bancorp Increases Dividend

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

