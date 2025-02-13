MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

NYSE MGM traded up $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 10,333,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,292. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,053,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

