Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 13th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Upstart, BigBear.ai, Rigetti Computing, Crocs, Oklo, and IonQ are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to publicly traded companies with a market capitalization typically ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks are considered to be medium-sized companies, falling between small cap and large cap stocks in terms of market size and financial stability. Investors often view mid cap stocks as a balance between growth potential and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,088,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,482,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 15,385,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,146. Upstart has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 109,667,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,619,172. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,601,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,048,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Crocs (CROX)

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Shares of CROX traded up $21.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.92. 5,529,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,643. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.68. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,169,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,740,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,483,402. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

