Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.15. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 14,179 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $145,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $509.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.44.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
