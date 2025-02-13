Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $246.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $290.45 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

