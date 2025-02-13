MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

LON GLE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 478.50 ($5.96). The company had a trading volume of 50,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 494.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 552.71. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 439.50 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 654 ($8.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Graham Prothero purchased 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £40,019.80 ($49,813.04). 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.

