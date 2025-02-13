MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $111.20, but opened at $105.10. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $105.60, with a volume of 257,039 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 230.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,048.40. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 470.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

