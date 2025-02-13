monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $350.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

MNDY stock opened at $317.73 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 774.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 18.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

