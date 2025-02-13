MontVue Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2123 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

