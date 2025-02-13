Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. Moody’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.000-14.500 EPS.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $9.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $514.69. 617,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,514. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $360.05 and a 52 week high of $525.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.65 and its 200-day moving average is $477.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $133,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,984.84. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $540,051. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.36.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

