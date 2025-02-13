Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 910,758 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 13.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,885,000 after purchasing an additional 567,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,627 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

