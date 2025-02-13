Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.980-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.640-14.740 EPS.
Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
MSI traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.80. 1,369,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,670. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $316.34 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
