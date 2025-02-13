Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Motorola Solutions updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.980-3.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 14.640-14.740 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $464.80. 1,369,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,629. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.99 and a 200 day moving average of $458.21. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $316.34 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.